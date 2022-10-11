How many kilometers does the engine last, is it true that it should be thrown away at 100 thousand km? The answer will surprise you

After buying a car, the question that haunts motorists is: How long will my car’s engine last? Let’s see some tips and tricks together.

There are certainly many considerations to be made, including usage, type of power source, and maintenance care. In this article we’ll look at some tips and tricks to make your car’s engine more efficient and sustainable.

Engine duration and type of use

The first thing to expose is an idea 100,000 km. The 100,000 km engines of the past 10 years have been out of the race, and the myth that engines last 100,000 km is completely false. An important factor in extending engine life is maintenance.

engine oil

Let’s start immediately with the first factor in order to maintain the efficiency of your engine: engine oil. Engine oil, as we know, is responsible for the lubrication of all components and represents the life of the engine.

It plays a fundamental role, especially in new-generation engines, where tolerances are minimal, lubrication on cold start is necessary, especially in diesel engines with FAP regeneration, and all the carbon residue puts engine oil in a critical situation.

Car manufacturers must comply with anti-pollution regulations, and therefore recommend maintenance every 30-40 thousand km, since repairing a car every 10,000 km will increase pollution. But the advice we give, reverse the trend, is instead Expect Coupon of the recommended maintenance schedule, as this will extend the life of your vehicle.

filters

Another factor is the filters. The filter must always be 100% effective. If you decide to install a sports filter, you will definitely benefit from it, but it should still be much cleaner than the original cardboard filter.

The sports filter allows more air to circulate if the fabric is well lubricated. Use the minimum amount of lubricant specified by the filter manufacturer and pay close attention. This is because the excessive amount of oil in the filter will stick to the sensor and thus give false errors.

Engine temperature

Another important factor is engine temperature. Here are three primary factors for engine temperature.

The first factor is Engine oil temperature. You will know very well that the new generation of engines, due to their structure, high compression ratios and performance, can withstand impossible temperatures, especially cold, but especially hot. Then the oil is subjected to pressure again.

The second factor is liquid cooling. In the first few years of operation, the coolant works at 100%, but over the years the radiators used to cool the water become more polluted with pollen.

Therefore, when pollen is formed in front of the radiators, where air clearly passes, the thermal efficiency decreases. As a result, the coolant dissipates less heat and the temperature rises. Thus all components will suffer.

The third factor is me exhaust gas. If the engine is poorly maintained or the injectors are out of order, the temperature of the exhaust gases can rise to alarming levels. Everything related to exhaust gases, from exhaust valves to the turbocharger, is increasingly being charged in both gasoline and diesel engines, and the temperature of the exhaust gases is an important factor.

driving style

Obviously one of the factors that should not be underestimated driving style. Conservative driving style, such as frequent use of low revs, and therefore urban driving, can cause a lot of pollution and reduce engine reliability.

But also with a very sporty driving style There must be Change the oil frequently, the temperature is obviously higher. However, it is clear that the sporty driving style will put pressure on the rings, bushings and pistons.

of courses

Another factor that can accelerate engine wear is i out of sight, which can be very dangerous. Exceeding only 200-300 revolutions of the limiter can result in elongation, rapid rotation, endangering many moving parts such as bushings, pins and pistons.

luck

The last factor that can guarantee you the reliability of the motor is the first factor good luck. Even after inspecting countless components on the production line, tens of thousands of engines can be faulty and there is nothing that can be done. You can ask the manufacturer to schedule an update or you will have to make a decision to change your vehicle.