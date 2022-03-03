CD Projekt prohibits the sale of games in Russia and Belarus, including GOG – Nerd4.life

CD Projekt declared that he has Banning the sale of physical and digital games in Russia and Belarusincluding those sold through GOG, after the current events in Ukraine.

Here it is Translation of the official communication by CD Projekt: “In light of the Russian military invasion of the Ukrainian nation, our neighbour, CD Projekt Group has, until further notice, taken the decision to stop selling our games to Russia to Belarus. Today, we will begin working in partnership with our partners to suspend digital sales and stop shipments of physical copies of CD Projekt Group products, as well as all games distributed via GOG, to all regions of Russia and Belarus.. ”

“CD Projekt Group takes a firm stand with the Ukrainian people. Although no political entity is capable of directly influencing state affairs, and while we do not wish to, we believe that business entities, when united, have the power to inspire global changes in the hearts and minds of ordinary people. We know that players in Russia and Belarus, individuals who have nothing to do with the invasion of Ukraine, will be affected by this decision, but with this action, we want to get the global community talking about what is happening. In the heart of Europe. To our brothers and sisters who are fighting for their homeland, be strong!”

There are many companies taking action against Russia, such as EA with FIFA 22: Russian national team and clubs removed.