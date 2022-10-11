No more problems, if you do it, it will be perfect in a few steps

The topic of Digital Terrestrial continues to be one of the most discussed in recent months, and it is now the next switch to DVB-T2. If you are facing problems of any kind, know that there is a simple and effective solution

The Italian Free Television Revolution has officially begun. with off Digital Terrestrial to DVB-T2Citizens residing in Italy will be able to take advantage of a free offer that has never been this rich before. Hundreds of channels are available nationally and regionally, in the highest quality available.

All this, however, entails the need to own the latest generation of equipment. Whatever TV or decoder, You must have devices in the house capable of connecting all the proposed novelties. There is no shortage of reports regarding Problems that users encounter. There is already a useful solution that can prove effective immediately.

Digital Terrestrial, here’s how to solve all your vision problems

As mentioned earlier, in order to connect all the latest news designed for DTT With the switch to DVB-T2, it is essential to have the latest generation of decoders. We advise you to take a look on Amazon or in the main electronics stores in Italy, because you can also take advantage of TV Cancellation Bonus 100 Euros. Once you have the device, you will need to install it.

First connect one cable to the power supply and the other to the HDMI (or even SCART) jack on the TV. At this point, a screen for a file will appear Automatic channel search. Do “okay” and wait for it to finish. We advise you to do this when the sky is clear, as bad weather may have difficulties with reception. Another essential aspect is the approval of automatic numberingso you don’t miss anything.

If you are still having problems with signal reception, it may be worth buying a Antenna signal amplifier. Or even contact an electrician who will determine the problem and, if necessary, orient the antenna itself in the best possible way. If you literally follow all these steps, you will surely be able to continue Watch TV for free And without a hitch. No signal or no channels that should be present by default.