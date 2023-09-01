How is the performance of the new Volkswagen T-Roc 2023? The pros and cons of the revamped SUV at €24,000 (the best-selling car in Europe)

Volkswagen T-Roc It is a compact crossover that shares the standard MQB platform with the Volkswagen Golf. This feature, along with larger interior improvements and the availability of diesel and 4×4 versions, sets it apart from less expensive models. Volkswagen Taigo, with which it shares dimensions and style, but is based on the Volkswagen Polo platform. We are facing one of the best-selling crossovers whose details are interesting to know:

2023 Volkswagen T-Roc Road test of the new crossover

What you like and don’t like about the 2023 Volkswagen T-Roc

Volkswagen T-Roc, road test of the new crossover

the Design of the new Volkswagen T-Roc It features sculpted, muscular lines, with the possibility of a contrasting roof, breaking with the more sober blueprints typical of the German brand. The rear features a thick pillar and steeply sloping rear window, creating a receding appearance, while the front has a somewhat aggressive look with slim headlights attached to the grille.

the Optional LED matrix lights Creating a narrow light strip connecting them, giving the car a touch of elegance. The sides are enriched with a clear rib below the line at the base of the windows. The tailgate and rear bumper accentuate the surface in three parts, emphasizing the width of the car with horizontal lines.

to’Modern and lively interior design It features a dashboard with large colored glossy inserts that bring it to life. The digital dashboard is eye-catching and easy to read, while the driver’s seat is comfortable. Finishes are of good quality, although the modern touchscreen climate controls aren’t as easy to use. The trunk is large, with a capacity of 445/1290 liters. Driving is a pleasure thanks to the excellent grip on the road combined with adequate comfort.

Volkswagen offers different engines for The best-selling crossover in its range. The 1.0 TSI three-cylinder engine ensures a good level of performance, while maintaining low fuel consumption. Available as four-cylinder with deactivation function for two of them, the 1.5 TSI engine delivers smooth and responsive acceleration, without experiencing excessive consumption. Diesel versions are recommended only for those who travel long distances, and only 2.0 has a 4×4 all-wheel drive system.

As forproveThe Style version is already a well-equipped option, with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic braking with pedestrian recognition, lane keeping, collision avoidance system, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate, parking sensors and a multimedia system. With an 8 inch screen. from 24,000 euros.

What you like and don’t like about the 2023 Volkswagen T-Roc

change on The Volkswagen T-Roc is undergoing a redesign It is a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic system known for its speed and ability to minimize torque leakage when shifting from one gear to another. The Volkswagen T-Roc is equipped with a well-tuned suspension that effectively filters out irregularities in the road surface, as well as providing a low noise level.

The steering is precise and the crossover has sedan-like behavior, thanks, tooEngine optimization which guarantees vital performance. It also has limited lateral roll when cornering.

Climate control center console Volkswagen T-Roc It features an advanced design using touch control. Compared to traditional knob and button controls, they are less intuitive and require more attention to use.

the posterior central tunnel, which is located high off the ground, can be uncomfortable for a passenger seated in the middle, as the seat is firmer than the two outboard seats. The rear window is small and visibility is limited by the rear pillars. The presence of parking sensors helps to facilitate maneuvers while parking the car.