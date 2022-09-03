No More PC Game Pass at launch, becomes Steam exclusive – Nerd4.life

Victoria 3 It won’t run PC gaming arcade At launch, but will be available exclusively on steam. Paradox Interactive was announced, which did not detail the reasons for the move back. If you remember, the agreement with Microsoft was announced with a trailer:

Let’s read what the irony wrote:

The game will be Steam exclusive at launch. After discussing it with our partners, we have decided that Victoria 3 will not be part of Game Pass and will not be sold on the Microsoft Store. Xbox fans of Paradox epic grand strategy games can enjoy themselves. With our other games like Crusader Kings III Stellaris, Shadowrun Trilogy, Hearts of Iron IV, and more are on Game Pass now and we can’t wait to share more details about our next Xbox collaboration in the future.”

Although there is talk of future agreements with Microsoft And while the press release didn’t mention differences between the two companies, it’s clear that something behind the scenes must have happened. It’s hard to say what (failed renegotiation?), but at this point we don’t know if Victoria 3 will make it to Game Pass.

For the rest, we remind you that Victoria 3 will be available starting October 25, 2022 on Steam, for PC only.