Hotel BURIAN is now located a stone’s throw from Italy! We reveal when it will hit us hard »ILMETEO.it

Weather: BURIAN is now a stone’s throw from Italy! We reveal when it will hit us hard

Borian on the roadIt’s news these days that the Borian River has hit Greece in such a harsh and rough way, that the capital is literally buried under almost a meter and it snows in Mykonos and Crete in an unusual way. Pure Instabul in Turkey is struggling with real storms. We will soon reveal whether the return of the program Boryan the Puran What to say if you want.

As for the weather,great nightmare“The Burian could actually reach us very soon and really resemble the icy waves of 1996, 2006, 2012 and 2018 that froze Rome (and how can we forget the great frost and snowfall of January 1985?).

in detail Boryan It’s an icy wind that blows over the endless lands during the winter Siberia and the Kazakh plains towards the Ural Mountains or the Sarmatian plains in European Russia. Sometimes gusts of wind From the wind can reach 100 km / h accompanied by blizzards that lead to a sharp decrease in visibility, Significantly increases sensitivity to cold. The main feature is that it is an icy air stream because it comes from an area where there is a “cold film”, i.e. An extremely cold, heavy layer of air near the ground And no more than 1000/2000 meters. This particular event generally remains confined to Russia or to most of Eastern Europe, however, In some cases it can also appear in Italy.

But what causes these frost waves? You must find the reason above North Pole Where between January and February, every 5/6 years there is a surprise stratified. By this term, in meteorology, we refer to the term anomalous and intense heating From stratosphere terrestrial, above the arctic region, in order also 30°/40°C in a few days. This heating, once activated, gradually tends to expand towards the upper troposphere, literally splitting polar vortex. And that’s exactly what can happen withThe beginning of the new year, when you smell a ring of global warming above Siberia Which could actually cause the polar vortex to break.

It has already happened in the past and that is why we know very well that the edges of the same vortex can go down in latitude, resulting in a force Frost waves to the Mediterranean basin. And despite the statistics that this phenomenon will not be repeated this year (the last of which was actually only 4 years ago), according to the latest updates, the Strong warming at the top of the stratosphere Already with the start of the new year these days over Siberia. For this reason, a very cold phase in a few days cannot be ruled out especially in the first part of February.