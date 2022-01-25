Discover the most dangerous planets for humanity

Earth won’t last forever and the idea of ​​finding a new planet to live on has long been a topic of debate.

Fortunately, experts believe that the sun will not die before others Five billion years, so it is not such an urgent need. However, the options are not lacking: Elon Musk, for example, has already indicated Mars as a potential new destination.

Unfortunately, as the Sun also mentioned, we have to get rid of some of the resulting planets as of now Completely unsuitable for human life, beyond obvious limitations such as lack of oxygen.

Read also => Life on Mars: Discovery of cyanobacteria key to colonizing the planet?

The first on the list is WASP-76bIt is distinguished by the rain of molten iron: its proximity to its star causes it to touch one of its sides Temperatures 2500 degrees, which is enough to vaporize the iron.

The other side is a little cooler: we’re on the way 1000 degrees, But there is a very strong wind sweep molten iron It forms deadly drops that fall like rain.

Things don’t go better with HD 189733 b, which is 64.5 light-years away and has a strikingly glassy appearance – however, one should here too Handling of molten glass Which becomes a deadly rain.

From Kepler-10b to Tres-2b: Planets We Could Never Live On

with Kepler-10b The dangers increase. In addition to being devoid of an atmosphere, this planet is also Completely covered with lava: Living there is a bit complicated.

Read also => A planet has been discovered that could host alien life: it’s only 35 light-years away

OGLE-2016-BLG-1928 It is being discarded because it is not completely stable. The planet is wandering to the Milky Way Galaxy And it’s very difficult even for astronomers to define: plan a trip landing on it Practically impossible.

Finally, there it is Three – 2 b, the planet is so dark that it would “make it The darkest charcoal If placed next to it”, as scientists say: its atmosphere absorb more than 99% of the light from his star.