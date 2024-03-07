There is food that nourishes and costs nothing, eating it makes you feel good

We should never ignore the importance of eating healthy, relying on what the Earth has to offer us. In fact, pay attention to this healthy food.

How often do we hear that? Do you have to eat healthy food to feel happy? Fortunately, this does not mean giving up on flavor. There are many natural foods that have the unique ability to impart taste to us.

Just think of many types of fruits, or some vegetables such as Carrots and fennel. They make an amazing snack: they're full of water, low in vitamins, and full of natural flavor. To try.

Then there are other ground products that necessarily require cooking to be edible. Among these characters A very specific healthy and natural productFull of virtues nutritionally. Which can be included in a wide range of recipes.

We should not ignore its importance in terms of its ability to benefit us. We should eat it at least once a week, but also up to three, and cook everything in a different way. It will help our health.

There are legumes that work miracles, protect us, and cost little

Peas are a food rich in nutrients essential for a healthy body, including fiber, protein, vitamins (such as vitamins A, C, and K), and minerals (such as iron and potassium).

Eating peas can help maintain a healthy digestive system and promote heart health Reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity.

You may also be interested in: The dark side of cold medicines: AIFA warnings

In addition, peas are also An important source of antioxidantsWhich helps protect cells from oxidative stress and reduce inflammation in the body. Eating peas regularly can help improve overall health and maintain a balanced body weight.

You may also be interested in: A natural ally for digestive health, no more flatulence if you eat it every day

Finally, peas are a versatile food that can be consumed in many different ways as part of Salads, soups, main dishes or as a side dish. Therefore, including peas in your diet can help ensure adequate intake of nutrients essential for health.

You may also be interested in: Activate your metabolism: infallible tricks to lose weight quickly

Peas can be cooked for first courses as well as as a side dish for second courses. Or to enrich your appetizers, just think of arancini. Finally, it can also be rolled and pressed, and is good for lunch and dinner.