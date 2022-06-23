June 23, 2022

Horror Easter Egg In The Show Trailer – Nerd4.life

Spotted a new one easter egg In the video presentation of starfield, which saves more than a few surprises for anyone who has the patience to study them frame by frame, or wait for someone else to do it for them. In this case, the topic appears to behorror.

So no meme sandwiches, but something more scary, which could be straight from Dead Space, Alien, System Shock or something.

Starfield will be a very large game that will have more than 1,000 planets. You will find a city neon, which looks like something out of a Cyberpunk novel. In the first sequence showing the city, players spot graffiti next to a vent that gives a very disturbing warning: “They’re coming.”

It’s hard to say who or what will happen, but similar writings are typical of horror, perfect for a Citadel station or USG Ishimura. According to some, it could be a file creatures Drawn on the blackboard the burglary scene the subject of a reproduction experiment. This is also indicated by the claw marks on the metal walls that appear in the same sequence.

The creature appears at 8:08, in a scene that actually looks like something out of a horror movie.

Far from the Easter egg, we remind you that Starfield will be available in early 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X and S.

