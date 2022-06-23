A well-known leaker shows an image of a new portable console

After showing a file HD screenshots for PS5The well-known leaker ZONEofTECH has once again sparked the curiosity of the PlayStation community with another image suggesting the announcement of Sony’s new portable console After PS Vita.

Accompanied by an eloquent message calling on fans to “stay informed” of upcoming news from Sony Interactive Entertainment, the image shared by the leaker shows details Mobile From the PlayStation Console family.

The shot, we don’t know if the shot is “real” or fan coming, actually shows the console interface running with screens pointing to the PS Store and Destruction AllStars apps, as well as Ratchet game details aside from the Clank Rift logo. Also from the image appears interesting details of the directional cross, triggers and analog stick, with more ideas given to us by the form factor and the border design “DualSense style” with a pattern characterized by the motif composed of several playstation mini icons.

Is SIE really planning a new portable console? we will see. In the meantime, we remind those who follow us that Sony announced an exhibition on June 28: In all likelihood, the Japanese tech giant will take this opportunity to officially announce the rumors Inzone Series-H . Headphone.