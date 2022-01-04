Goodbye WhatsApp for these smartphones, here are any of them

A new year has just begun, and as it often happens, it brings with it news and some goodbyes. The technology sector is no exception, including that specific segment related to smartphones. Specifically, it would be a stop associated with The WhatsApp, which will no longer work on a number of devices.

WhatsApp farewell will not be limited to this or that operating system in the list Hardware Both iPhones and Android branded smartphones are no longer supported. So pay attention and maybe plan your new purchase in time (WhatsApp will work until OS updates are stopped), in order to take advantage of any circulating offers.

While it does not affect a particular brand, it does represent the aging of some specifically Operating systems To make associated devices unusable. While it will be possible for a number of smartphones to upgrade to newer versions, it may be time to retire for those listed below.

Goodbye WhatsApp, on forms that won’t work anymore

Simplify it a bit, then smart phone Those who will not be able to access WhatsApp during 2022 are those who have installed Apple iOS 9 or Android 4.04. Here are more detailed pointers to the major brands and lesser-known devices.

An apple

There will be no special problems for devices that have been updated to iOS 10 and later and equipped with a processor equal to or greater thanA 9. In recent months, it has been rumored to bid farewell to the first generation iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE. However, if it’s upgraded properly – they safely reach iOS 15 – WhatsApp will continue to work.

Samsung

Galaxy Trend Lite;

Galaxy Trend II;

Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini;

Galaxy Xcover 2

Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2.

Huawei

ascending G740;

height matte;

Huawei Ascend D2.

LG

Lucid 2

Optimus (F7, F5, L3 II Dual, F5 Dual, L5 II, L5 Dual, L3 II, L7 II Dual, L7 II, F6, L4 II Dual, F3, L4 II, L2 II e F3Q);

enact law.

Sony

ZTE

Grand S Flex

V956;

Grand X Quad V987;

The big note.

Aharon