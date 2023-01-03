January 3, 2023

Hit and run hunting

January 3, 2023

A young man drowned in a car in Corigliano Rossano, Carabinieri, on the path of the fleeing driver after the tragedy.

He was walking by the side of a road Corigliano-Rossano When is it? He was run over by a car and died. The victim is yet to be identified: it is believed to be a 25-30-year-old migrant. After the tragedy, the motorist fled and is now being sought by the police.

