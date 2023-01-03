Hit and run hunting

Freelance journalist, editor and copywriter, born and raised between Jesse and Ancona. An avid reader and writer, he turns his passion into a career and becomes an expert in web writing. A passion for Juventus is full of flaws.

He was walking by the side of a road Corigliano-Rossano When is it? He was run over by a car and died. The victim is yet to be identified: it is believed to be a 25-30-year-old migrant. After the tragedy, the motorist fled and is now being sought by the police.

The tragedy happened this afternoon in Corigliano Rossano, in the province of Cosenza. As announced by Anza, the investment took place in a provincial road in the district of “San Nico” in the urban area of ​​Corigliano Calabro.

According to an early reconstruction, the victim was an immigrant, probably in his thirties Walking along the road It is said that then a speeding car hit him.

Tragedy in Corigliano Rossano in the Cosentino area

The victim has not yet been identified

The violent impact left the young man helpless, Died instantly. Rescue was futile and they could do nothing.

victim Not yet identified, it was found to be undocumented. It is about a young man of foreign origin aged between 25 and 30.

The hunt for the smuggler

Immediately after the tragedy Car driver The young man’s assailant did not stop to help He ran away Losing their way.

The Carabinieri, after carrying out discoveries and spot checks, launched investigations to find out its identity. Hit and run driver.



