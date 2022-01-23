History of Fortitudo Baseball: Interview with Davide Dallospedale

The sixth date in the column related to the athletes who wrote the history of Fortitudo baseball. This time it was David Dalospedal’s turn.

The sixth guest in the column is dedicated to the players who made UnipolSai Fortitudo history for baseball, Davide Dallospedale. Born in Piacenza, where he made his first steps in the world of baseball, he signed with Fortitudo Bologna in 1998, and stayed there for 9 seasons winning 2 league titles (2003 and 2005) and 2 Coppa Italia (the same years as Serie A). league titles). In 2002 and 2006 he was named Max Ott (Best Hitter in Italian School) and was elected to the All-Star Team in 2002, 2004, 2005 and 2006. After his experience in Bologna, he moved to Grosseto, for which he won the Italian title in 2007, And finally in Parma from 2009 to 2011, which crowned the 2010 title. In his career, he collected 741 matches in the Italian League. On the other hand, with the national team, he made his debut in 1999 with the European Championship in which Italy won the silver medal. From that moment on, in the next 10 years, David participated in: 2 Intercontinental Cups, 2 Olympics, 4 World Championships, 1 World League Cup, 3 European Championships and 2 Baseball Classics, for a total of 140 games.

Hi David, how are you doing first? What do you do in the United States?

My family and I are fine. My wife Jennifer and I have two girls, Noah (11 years old) and Stella (7 years old). We have been living in Texas (Dallas) for over 11 years and love it here. We both work at Fossil, the company that makes watches and leather goods. Jane is the Brand Manager while I am the Logistics and Customs Manager.

How is the situation due to Covid in the United States?

Unfortunately, here in the United States there are many cases, but we are used to living with an epidemic. We are all vaccinated in the family and wear masks when we go to public places. I contracted COVID last year and it was not a good experience. I had pneumonia and had to rest from the illness for several weeks. I am fine now and hope the vaccine will protect me from more problems in the future.