Prime Minister, Tottenham player Conte exited with Chelsea. Liverpool wins

the Liverpool 3-1 win at home to Crystal Palace The race is valid for the 23rd day Premier League And it goes up to 48 points in the rankings, minus 9 (and one game less) than Manchester Commanders, stop last night by thumbs Southampton . The first knockout in the prime minister on the bench Tottenham for every county Lost 2-0 at home to Chelsea in Lukaku. Emirates Stadium l’ Arsenal From Mikel Arteta Fails to get past the 0-0 home match with Burnley . They also tie Lister e Brighton : 1-1. Favor Batson Dhaka he answers Danny Welbeck All ’82’.

Ole Co for Conte, Chelsea regain success

After four dry matches Chelsea Finds victory in the derby against Tottenham by Conti. Thanks to this success, the Blues moved to -1 from Liverpool in second place but by two games more than 11 for Klopp’s team. First defeat in the Premier League on the bench at Tottenham, however, to Antonio Conte. In any case, Tottenham remained fourth for United in two games to recover. Chelsea opened the match at the opening of the second half with a great left-footed shot from Ziyech’s distance. In the 55th minute, the host duo headed by Thiago Silva.

Liverpool responds to the present

At Selhurst Park, the Reds were already imposing in the first minutes of play. Van Dyck He breaks the lead in the eighth minute. and then Oxlade Chamberlain It doubles after half an hour. On both goals, help from Robertson. In the second half at 55 minutes Edward Shortens the distance, after a great opportunity wasted Jordan Henderson for 3-0. In the final, at 89 minutes, Fabinho Signs the final 3-1 and puts the result in the safe

Arsenal trailed by Burnley

L ‘Arsenal From Arteta dominates the house against Burnley, but failed to get past 0-0. In the first half they tried Says e Odegaard, while in the second half the most important occasions happen on my feet Lacazette Based on Smith Rowe. The Gunners don’t capitalize and raise to 36, dropping off the fourth place he currently occupies Manchester United.

Draw between Leicester and Brighton

the Lister From Brendan Rodgers Intense game play, but put off by a good group test of Brighton. After a balanced first half, the Foxes lost MadisonForced to leave due to an injury. At the beginning of healing Dhaka He gave the hosts the lead after a minute, but with a goal Welbeck At 82′ he re-established equivalence.

