Moviola Inter-Venezia, CdS: Dzeko 1-1 error will be canceled. Erotic rigor is missing.”

The performance wasn’t enough according to Marchetti’s Corriere dello Sport, Inter-Venezia referee. “Not good Marchetti, you can see he hasn’t gained experience yet, San Siro – maybe – needs some substantive testing before facing him. Nice judgment (and we’re sharing Rocchi’s thoughts), but last night a lot of bugs. Except for protocols, APP and VAR (hands tied, in case), 1-1 is preceded by a clear foul that was not whistled, then Inter fouls a clear penalty on Dzeko”, explains the newspaper.

“Sbracciata (elbow on the temples) for Dzeko against Modolo foul, Marchetti does not whistle, the action continues, then Ceccaroni takes the ball and here ends the action that can be reconsidered by VAR. The fact remains that it was a mistake. Inter is recovering and within a few moments he goes to score with Barilla. The penalty kick that wasn’t fired at 1-1 is exciting: Dzeko (in play, Ampadu keeps him there) rushes in for a wrong save by Laserini, touching the ball first, then trampling it down by the goalkeeper. The fact that the striker is no longer available is an outdated concept after Spal-Inter (Handanovic-Strrefrezza) in July 2020, Inter misses a penalty.”