Here’s what he did in Live Video

Federica Ciarelli He left his audience speechless who saw While he was reading one Definitely “extreme” chat, uncensored. The Rai 3 host read one of the messages sent to an athlete from the prison police, mistaken for the cop who ended up in the crosshairs of controversy over those videos – which went viral on the network – in which he appeared near a truck Police in Piazza del Popolo in Rome.

more information

The video in question is the video cited by Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese, which relates to the No Green Pass demonstration in Rome where an agent is confused with another who is actually in the police but only as an athlete. Live Sciarelli read: “And deceive the whole world. Everyone will know what shit you are and what shit you have been. I hope you enjoyed this great strain of c**o and calm I won’t touch any of your family, just you, we just want youSo someone writes to Stefano Brisello, a judo champ and victim of misidentification, who has been threatened and humiliated for days now.

The policeman who offended him was a guest on the show in which he explained: On the Monday following the demonstration I received a phone call from a colleague of mine. I have been made aware of a WhatsApp message going around, presumably addressed to the Deputy Chief of State Police, in which my name is communicated. And then the insults and threats start on social media.” And from there his hell began.