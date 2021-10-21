Today’s horoscope October 21, 2021

Your horoscope today October 21! What is expected of you Today’s horoscope? This is how the positions and movements of the celestial bodies with respect to the Earth affect all signs AriesAnd ToroAnd twinsAnd cancerAnd leonAnd BakrAnd weight scaleAnd the ScorpionAnd SagittarioAnd CapricornAnd Fishbowl NS Fish.

Blackbeard Tower today. What is your zodiac sign?

Aries

They may suddenly enter your closets, but don't rest on your laurels, because they can disappear just as quickly! With the hostile planet Mars in Libra, beware of distractions and be careful when driving or playing sports.

Toro

The Moon in the sign is square with Saturn, but it is attached to Uranus: you will react subtly with a temporary feeling of insecurity. The enemy, Saturn, at the table, wants you to be more sober and balanced: less dip, less fat, less food.

twins

Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn give you an extra gear. You will dominate the professional scene with flair, creativity, initiative and quick reflexes. If a friend changes his mind and comes to meet you, you will have to thank your persuasion skills.

cancer

With the help of Neptune, instead of arguing with your loved one, follow your heart and intuition, and wait for the storm to pass. With the alliance of Uranus, expect a pleasant surprise that will change your immediate plans.

leon

Because of Jupiter represents the law, negative, don't get involved in legal matters and definitely avoid signing unclear contracts. Lively confrontations and some quarrels are possible with those around you. Don't worry, they will pass soon.

Bakr

Neptune in opposition: Don't just jump into seemingly beneficial deals. Be insightful and stay realistic. Concrete and Practical Meaning: The solution to face any unfavorable coincidences you may encounter.

weight scale

Thanks to Mercury and Mars passing through the sky, you won't give up your freedom to indulge in the silly possession of someone dear to you. A meeting will make you daydream. Attractive emotions will make you live more intensely.

the Scorpion

Due to the opposite of Saturn in Aquarius, in business you will be asked to make some small sacrifices that you will not welcome with great enthusiasm at first. Do not beware of a colleague, his fears really stem from family affairs.

Sagittario

The smile of Mercury and Mars from Libra will help you face everyday obstacles and avoid even possible and boring accidents. Eliminate the unclear situations that Neptune propagates on your way out of your life.

Capricorn

If, with the help of the Moon in Taurus, you manage not to break the existing delicate work scales, you will earn your place in the Sun. Be careful, because choices made without even thinking about it can be disappointing. Don't be impulsive!

Fishbowl

With the Moon in the square of Taurus to Saturn in your sign, mood swings and fluctuations due to the mixed feelings of you and your sweetheart. They can skip programmes, projects, and commitments. But you will find later that it will be of Providence.

Fish

Do not assume the right to decide for yourself rather than a family member. You should give others the same amount of independence that you expect for yourself. You will attract optimistic and humorous people like a magnet, and you will spend pleasant moments together.

