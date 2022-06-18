June 18, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Lorella Kocarini

Lorella Kucarini returns to Amici

Lorelei Reese June 18, 2022 2 min read

Lorella Kucarini returns to Amici

Friday 17 June 2022 15:57 Mattia Ponocor

Maria de Filippi’s friendsAnd the the television

Lorella Kocarini

Lorella Kocarini Makes tic tac toe. She will be one Showgirl for the third year professor from school Maria de Filippi’s friends. An unsurprising confirmation comes directly from the person concerned.

Amici 22 and Rapunzel Laurella Kucarini

It’s such a beautiful experience that I didn’t want to interrupt it. Among the boys, I see a lot of talent and a desire to do this. I think I’ll probably continue as a singing master

He said during the presentation of theatrical renewed commitment. Lorella, in fact, is back in business with Rapunzel – The Musicalwhich is the work that made her step into a role bad.

The show reappears on stage among the new season titles of Brancaccio Theatre In Rome, where it will be billed for all Christmas holidays, from December 2 to January 8, it will also stop at the National in Milan. Next season will be decided Back to the stage of the famous TV face Barbara Dorso.

Lorella Kocarini in the theater

Articles that may interest you

To comment, you do not need to register, but to reserve your nickname and not enter the data for each comment you can register or identify yourself with your Facebook account.

See also  Moments of Frost on Rai 3 - Libero Quotidiano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Mourning Jerry Scotty, dramatic news and passion. severe pain

June 18, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Aldo Bossi: The writer is back in exile, but now he doesn’t care anymore. Colossal disappointment a hard blow!

June 17, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Men and women, is Lily Police rethinking the throne? “I don’t fit”

June 17, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

4 min read

Engine oil: when should we change it in our car?

June 18, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Lorella Kucarini returns to Amici

June 18, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Cases with a sharp rise, according to experts, 100,000 infections are at risk, let’s see why »ILMETEO.it

June 18, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

The Finnish surgeon who brought Spinazzola back to his feet and several specimens in Monastir for “magic reading”

June 18, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt