Halo Infinite: First images of Halo 3 Refueled maps

343 Industries has released the release First pictures From some of the upcoming maps Halo 3 refuelingan update package that will bring various contents taken from the famous third chapter to the multiplayer mode Infinite aura.

As announced in recent days, Halo 3 Refueled is a free add-on pack coming to Halo Infinite, containing… 8 maps The multiplayer game is drawn from the Halo 3 catalogue, with “re-imagined” versions or actual remakes.

The new Halo 3 Refueled playlist is expected to arrive on November 14, 2023, so there’s still a bit of a wait but in the meantime you can see the first images related to this content in the gallery below.

As you can see, these are quite faithful versions of the originals in overall structure.