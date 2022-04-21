Xbox Publishing Japan collaborates on big budget games with world-renowned developers – Nerd4.life

Japanese section of Xbox Game Studios Pushing cooperate with ‘world-famous’ developers above Big Budget Games According to the words of Chief Producer Matt Smith and some job advertisements published by Microsoft.

Through a Twitter message, Smith stated that the team at Rising Sun is growing and that they are working “with world-class developers on this revolutionary Xbox product.”

In subsequent tweets, Smith listed several open positions for the Japanese division of Xbox Games Studios Publishing Japan, speaking about “working directly with Xbox and with World famous developers The latest games for a large international audience and with support from Microsoft. ”

Another post says: “We are looking for candidates with a lot of software engineering experience for them Big Budget Games“.

For starters, Xbox Game Publishing is a division of Microsoft that deals primarily with publishing games created by independent developers and studios for Xbox and PC.

From Smith’s words and job postings posted by Microsoft, it appears that there are ambitious projects on the horizon being implemented in collaboration with fairly important Japanese studios and authors. Which could be a very interesting strategy, as it could enhance the attractiveness of Xbox in Japan, as well as increase the diversity of the Xbox catalog.

And who knows, perhaps among the ongoing projects at Xbox Game Studios Publishing Japan, there is also an alleged Xbox exclusive to Hideo Kojima.



Meanwhile, Chris Novak, Head of Research and Design at Microsoft, left the company after 20 years in the business.