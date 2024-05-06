Hades 2 tops the global top 10 games on Steam just minutes after its Early Access launch

The data is also excellent Contemporary players with the maximum peak detected by SteamDB Which has already exceeded 10,000 units (12,066 at the time of writing), but is sure to rise in the next few hours. In short, it looks like the Supergiant Games version is a real one tsunami This is due above all to the quality of the first chapter, which is really very high.

Abyss 2 It really achieves excellent results steam even though it has just been launched Early access . In fact, within a few minutes, she rose in Valve’s global rankings, reaching first place. Now look at games like Gray Zone Warfare, Manor Lords and Helldivers 2 as well as the inevitable free-to-play games like Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Apex Legends and the usual names you come across when you look at global rankings.

Expected success

Hades 2 has already been a success on PC

Naturally we invite you to read our recently published review of Hades II to learn more about the game and its quality which already seems to be very high despite the jump to Early access. After all, the same thing happened with the first chapter, which boasted very high quality from the beginning. However, Early Access has been longer, while Episode II seems likely to be released as early as 2025, thus also arriving on consoles.

However, the developers have determined that it is too early to talk about version 1.0, considering that they still have to check users’ reaction to the game and understand where they need to intervene to improve it. We’ll talk about it again in the future. In the meantime they should enjoy Excellent sales Who is actually playing the game.

For those who want to make their experience even more hellish, we also point out the availability Official soundtrack On Steam, which retails for €9.75. The game itself costs €28.99, both on Steam and the Epic Games Store.