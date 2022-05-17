May 18, 2022

Xbox Game Pass, here are the games that will leave the catalog at the end of May 2022 – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax May 18, 2022 1 min read

With the arrival of new games, a catalog appeared Xbox Game Pass It also loses other titles, as it usually does on a monthly basis, and it was announced today i Games that will leave the catalog In the end of may 2022In this case.

Here is a list of games that will not be available on Xbox Game Pass as of May 31, 2022:

  • EA Sports NHL 20 (Console)
  • Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, Console, PC)
  • Knockout City (Console and PC) EA Play
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (cloud, console, PC)
  • Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest (PC)
  • Delete Superhot Mind Control (cloud, console, PC)
  • Yes Your Grace (cloud, console, and PC)

We’ve seen in these hours the arrival of new games in May, with the delivery of 12 games added to the Xbox Game Pass catalog, thus maintaining the service’s overall budget surplus, considering that the releases are 7.

Among these, we particularly note the exit of Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, which is perhaps the most significant abandonment among those present, but in any case not the only interesting thing. The advice, as usual, is to focus on these titles in case you are interested in them, in order to finish them at the end of the month, or simply switch to buying so as not to miss the opportunity to reach them.

