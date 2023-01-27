Haaland’s muscles are in the hands of the Italian healer that Guardiola wanted: who is Mario Pafundi?

The work of the Italian therapist, who has been wanted in his squad by Guardiola since 2016, has also contributed to Haaland’s impressive impact on the Premier League: who is Mario Pafundi, the trusted sports therapist at the Norwegian giants.

There is little Italy that contributed to Wonderful effect Erling Braut Haaland in Premier League. Well, yes, because the muscles of the extraordinary Norwegian striker are in the hands of a healer from our country: his name is him Mario Pafundi And he deals personally with one of the new phenomena of world football. The 43-year-old from Basilicata, originally from Pietragala (province of Potenza), joined the staff at Manchester city In 2016 and since then he has been dealing with the muscle fiber health of Pep Guardiola players.

His career did not start in football, but in cycling. Pafundi left his country at the age of fifteen to prepare for his professional career, participating in national competitions; But in 2004 he became a technical coach for Team Barloworld, based in the UK. In 2009 he joined Team Sky Professional Cycling and in the following years worked with Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome and Elia Viviani.

Mario Pafundi is mentioned in an entire chapter of a book on Team Sky by David Walsh, the Irish journalist who exposed Lance Armstrong’s Tour de France doping scam.

In 2016 a new adventure came true and he joined the Manchester City medical staff: Class of 1980 is part of this group. Sports therapist From the first team that follows some players step by step. Erling Haaland, for example, has his turn this year.

During the international break last September, Mario Pavondi joined the Norwegian medical staff to follow Haaland in the daily routine and look after him throughout the time away from Manchester City. Manchester City had already made this move in the past as well with Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero.

During UEFA Euro 2020, Mario worked with Ukraine and followed Oleksandr Zinchenko all the way through Andriy Shevchenko’s team in the tournament. A huge testament of confidence from the players who know him and always want him by their side.

Pavondi has always established a special relationship with those he followed, and the same happened with Haaland, given that the Norwegian dedicated a story to him on his birthday. The Lucan coach’s goal since his arrival in England has been to ensure that the striker respects the roadmap that was laid out especially for him from the moment he arrived at the Etihad Stadium: gradual but controlled growth, to avoid problems and always be one step ahead. the others.