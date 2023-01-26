“I’m proud of my performance, and right now I need to get some rest.” – OA Sport

Magda Lynette’s adventure at the 2023 Australian Open came to an end in the semifinals. On the hard courts in Melbourne, Australia, the pole (No. 45 in the rankings) but failed She was defeated in the penultimate chapter of the tournament by Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka (Rated #5) for 7-6(1) 6-2 in 1 hour and 35 minutes of play.

“It’s tough if I think I had a small lead in the first set (Class of 1992 was up 2-0, ed.) – Lynette said in the post-match press conference (Source: Opetines) -. I’ll think about it for a while, but I don’t think I made a huge mistake. I played really well, I think the level of the match was very high. I am proud that I have been able to maintain the level for so long; I went out in this important match, but I play tennis, and I feel like I can stay up to those standards.”

Despite the defeat, the Pole is clearly satisfied with the excellent tournament: “It pays off so much for the work and sacrifices we’ve all made all these years around the ring, in so many Grand Slam tournaments. This was my 30th, and it was satisfying, I really needed it.”

The Poznan native, who will be the new world number 33 as of Monday, concluded by talking about her future: “I will definitely rest a little now, and then we will go back to the field and resume training. When I return, I think the tournament will be in Mexico, and then in the United States.

