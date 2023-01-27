Roma and Zaniolo open the doors to Bournemouth: a meeting between the agent and the English managers – Forzaroma.info – Latest news Roma Football Cup – Interviews, photos and videos

Now that the Milan hypothesis is finally dead, Nicolo Zaniolo has a choice: Go to the Premier League and relaunch third from bottom in the Classics, or try to mend the rift with Roma. As Gianluca Lengua reports on ilmessaggero.it, the choice leans towards the second possibility, even if today it is the agent of foreign Claudio Vigorelli will meet the Bournemouth executives To hear the economic presentation of the British. So it is possible that if The courtship must convince Nicolo And his family can go through the transfer process. Roma gave the go-ahead after receiving an offer of €30m plus bonuses also added at 10% on future resales. The winger’s future is not yet written, also because of the feeling with Roma, Mourinho The environment was at an all time low and finding him was almost an impossible task given the coach would let him start from the bench and he was no longer a permanent owner. Moreover, the relationship with fans also broke down: on social media he received an avalanche of criticism for behavior that the majority considered immature and deceitful.