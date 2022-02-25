February 25, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Great user reviews on Steam, is Valve hiding them for a few hours? - Multiplayer.it

Great user reviews on Steam, is Valve hiding them for a few hours? – Multiplayer.it

Gerald Bax February 25, 2022 2 min read

elden ring A large section of the PC audience arrived and started playing right after midnight, to jump straight into Interregnum. This allowed players steam Post your own Review. Results? At the moment, the audience is very cold in front of the game FromSoftware and it settles at 59%. On top of that, it appears that Valve has also blocked reviews, at least for a few hours.

At the time of writing, there have been over 10,000 Elden Ring reviews on Steam and the end result is a 59% positive responses, with indexed and thus “average”. Of course, most of the reviews were done pretty much immediately after launch, with many users giving their opinion after less than an hour of gaming. Most of the criticism revolves around optimization issues, with an Italian review stating that Elden Ring is essentially one big version of the infamous City Open World.

Moreover, as reported by a Twitter user, as you can see below, it appears to be at least a few moments Elden Ring Review On Steam it has been deleted or blocked. However, we don’t know what actually happened (and the image the user shared doesn’t show the entire page, so it could be a screenshot from another Steam page, for a game that hasn’t been published yet). At the time of writing, as mentioned, there are reviews on the game’s product page. Even assuming something happened, it could be a bug that was quickly corrected by Valve.

Anyway, you don’t have to worry about the comments for now on the Elden Ring, as it broke records for contemporary players of Sekiro and Dark Souls 3.

See also  BMW Definition CE 04, the new electric scooter will appear on July 7

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

PS5 and PS4 games for less than 10 euros with All Japan offers – Nerd4.life

February 25, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Sony asks for PlayStation gender discrimination lawsuit to be dismissed – Nerd4.life

February 24, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

The first day patch also has a 1.02 update, let’s see the details – Nerd4.life

February 24, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

3 min read

‘Who’s money for’ The tax authorities don’t forgive if you do this

February 25, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Winter cyclone worse than expected, rain and snow Saturday-Sunday L ILMETEO.it

February 25, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

F1 | Renewed US Grand Prix until 2026

February 25, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The Appeal of 2,500 Scientists and Ministers: “The Intergovernmental Group on Pollution by Harmful Substances”. But Cingulani is not joining

February 25, 2022 Karen Hines