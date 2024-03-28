CD Projekt RED updates on The Witcher and Cyberpunk game progress and new IP

CD Project Red Share an update on his projects, reporting on what he's working on and where different teams are working The Witcher, Cyberpunk, and a new IPnotes as Hadar.
As you can also see in the official tweet below, Polaris Team (i.e. The Next Main Chapter or The Witcher 4 if you prefer) is now in pre-production: CD Projekt RED's internal team is working on this project.
Sirius, a multiplayer project from The Molasses Flood that resumed development last year, is also in pre-production. Finally, the remake of The Witcher's first chapter is now being developed as a concept by Fool's Theory (the authors of the recent The Thaumaturge), and is therefore the furthest of the three.
Cyberpunk and new IP
As for Orion, the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, it is also under development by an internal team at CD Projekt RED but in the concept stage. Various Witcher games are likely to arrive.
Finally, what could really take a significant number of years is… New IP Which is only in the process of conceptualizing its foundations. In this case, the team is not yet focusing on a specific game, but is just creating the foundations for a new brand that will add to those of Cyberpunk and The Witcher. do not hold your breath.
“Incurable internet trailblazer. Troublemaker. Explorer. Professional pop culture nerd.”
More Stories
How to register in the Public Opposition Register: No more unwanted calls
Alfa Romeo Milano, a new teaser for the B-SUV before the show
Is Horizon Forbidden West a new departure for PlayStation on PC?