CD Projekt RED updates on The Witcher and Cyberpunk game progress and new IP

CD Project Red Share an update on his projects, reporting on what he's working on and where different teams are working The Witcher, Cyberpunk, and a new IPnotes as Hadar.

As you can also see in the official tweet below, Polaris Team (i.e. The Next Main Chapter or The Witcher 4 if you prefer) is now in pre-production: CD Projekt RED's internal team is working on this project.

Sirius, a multiplayer project from The Molasses Flood that resumed development last year, is also in pre-production. Finally, the remake of The Witcher's first chapter is now being developed as a concept by Fool's Theory (the authors of the recent The Thaumaturge), and is therefore the furthest of the three.