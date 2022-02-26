Digital terrestrial broadcasting and attention: Al Rai channel disappears?

The transition to new digital technology continues gradually, including a series of intermediate stages
The gradual path towards new digital terrestrial technology continues in Italy. The closer you get to the DVB-T2intermediate stages are underway which include displacement Channels, more or less frequent combinations, farewell to digital channels, changes in aperture in numbering.
It is an inevitable course because it is imperative that publishing companies have time to decide which publishing strategy and business to adopt and then have to put into practice. Technical times Broadcasters need to find the best spots in this transition.
My number, a surprise for Rainews24
And so it happens that in this intermediate stage we no longer see the channels. In many Italian lands, for example, they can’t see anymore Rainews24, Objective Ray information channel. The reason can be found in Editing selection from Rai. As for Rainews24, in fact, as of January 3, 2022, it was decided to broadcast only in high quality, i.e. in HD quality, i.e. very accurate.
Read also: Terrestrial digital broadcasting, updated channel list
To continue watching this channel, it is necessary to have an HDTV or decoder installed HD. In the second case, it is advisable to make a comprehensive selection and buy one untie which also enables television to make the ultimate transition to new technology in order to create ultimate expenses. there opinion It also made a regional calendar known so that the citizens could take advantage and prepare for the inconvenience. The calendar is as follows:
Read also: Digital Earth, are you sure you have the correct antenna?
- From January 3, 2022 in Daosta Valley
- From January 4th in Sardinia
- From January 10 in Piedmont
- From January 20 in Lombardy
- From February 10 in Trentino Alto Adige
- From February 24 in Veneto
- From 1 March in Friuli Venezia Giulia
- From 2 March in Emilia Romagna
“Incurable internet trailblazer. Troublemaker. Explorer. Professional pop culture nerd.”
More Stories
Great user reviews on Steam, is Valve hiding them for a few hours? – Multiplayer.it
PS5 and PS4 games for less than 10 euros with All Japan offers – Nerd4.life
Sony asks for PlayStation gender discrimination lawsuit to be dismissed – Nerd4.life