PS5 and PS4 games for less than 10 euros with All Japan offers – Nerd4.life

Yesterday Playstation Store Updated with new Offers From the A All Japan series, with hundreds of promotions designed for fans of Japanese-style titles. Among these we also find a good assortment of PS4 and PS5 games for less than 10 euroswhich is a modest amount within everyone’s reach, but allows you to get many interesting games and recover some potential gems that you previously overlooked.

Tomorrow is the big Elden Ring day, but if for whatever reason you haven’t played Bloodborne, you can now take advantage of the fact that it’s at a discounted rate. 9.99 €instead of €19.99, with an additional 10% discount for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Likewise, if you haven’t tried the Yakuza series before, you can make up for it with a trio Yakuza 0And the yakuza kioyami And the Kiwami 2 Available for €9.99 each, instead of €19.99. The first is a prequel to the series, while the other two are reworks of the first two chapters. Moreover also Yakuza 6: The Song of LifeIt is the latest adventure starring Kazuma Kiryu, available at €9.99.



Playstation Store

If you are a fan of A-JRPG, this might interest you Barsria talesthe penultimate chapter of the popular Bandai Namco series, which features a darker story and less “heroic” characters than usual, also on offer for €9.99.

Among the games under €10 that are currently discounted through the All Japan promotions, we also find great classics from the PS2 era, among which we refer to Escape from the monkey 2 for 4.99 euros, Okami HD Also at €9.99 dark cloud And the dark facts Both are priced at 7.49 euros.

For all the other A All Japan series shows from the PlayStation Store, we refer you to dedicated news, and remind you that they will be available until March 9th.