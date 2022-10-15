Gotham Knights, 30 fps on PS5 and Xbox? For the developer it is a string error S – Nerd4.life

Gotham Knights he is going to 30 frames per second on me PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.Unfortunately, as it is now known. The inevitable controversy after the news also involved some developers and Lee DeVonald, a senior tech artist at Rocksteady, spoke about it… saying that The error lies with the Xbox Series S..

“I hope players understand what 60fps means in terms of what you have to give up to run the game at this speed,” DeVonald wrote. “Especially considering we have a current generation console Not much stronger than the previous generation. “

Controversial considerations already: at the same time that Gotham Knights confirmed to run at 30fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, WB Games Montreal spoke about needs related to Processor power And notably for managing the co-op mode, which would have prevented the team from aiming for 60fps.

However, the point is that the Xbox Series S boasts Exact same CPU as Xbox Series X.Therefore, to say that the game has been scaled so that it can run with dignity even on Microsoft’s economic platform does not make much sense, given these arguments.

That’s not all: we know Gotham Knights will also be available on PC, of ​​course without frame rate blocks, and checking in this situation the components needed to run the game at 60fps will confirm these concerns.