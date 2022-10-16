Phantom Liberty, Sasha Gray will be the voice of Ash – Nerd4.life

Sasha GrayThe actress you all know so well here, will be her voice ashRadio host GrowlFM: A new station will be available in the expansion Phantom Liberty From Cyberpunk 2077 movie.

Phantom Liberty was announced in September, and will enrich the experience of the CD Projekt RED title by allowing us to visit an unprecedented scenario and try our hand at a new campaign The Championship V, in which Johnny Silverhand also plays Keanu Reeves.

GrowlFM radio was introduced as part of a Competition Launched by the Polish studio and aimed at artists who want to broadcast their songs on the gaming station: “Your Dark Path to Success”.

What? Create a track befitting a Night City star to win great prizes? Want to include your track in the game?!? We’re looking for new music to be included on the new Community Radio station Growl FM, when the expansion comes to Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty !”, as the official website reads.

All competition details and rules can be found by visiting This page. In short, you will need to compose a song of any genre or style, singer or instrument, with a duration of two to three minutes, and submit it to the development team for participation in the selection.

Twelve to fifteen pieces will be chosen to compose the radio programs: winners will receive a cash prize of $3,000, a series of Cyberpunk 2077 branded products and an iZotope Elements Suite program.