October 16, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Phantom Liberty, Sasha Gray will be the voice of Ash - Nerd4.life

Phantom Liberty, Sasha Gray will be the voice of Ash – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax October 16, 2022 2 min read

Sasha GrayThe actress you all know so well here, will be her voice ashRadio host GrowlFM: A new station will be available in the expansion Phantom Liberty From Cyberpunk 2077 movie.

Phantom Liberty was announced in September, and will enrich the experience of the CD Projekt RED title by allowing us to visit an unprecedented scenario and try our hand at a new campaign The Championship V, in which Johnny Silverhand also plays Keanu Reeves.

GrowlFM radio was introduced as part of a Competition Launched by the Polish studio and aimed at artists who want to broadcast their songs on the gaming station: “Your Dark Path to Success”.

What? Create a track befitting a Night City star to win great prizes? Want to include your track in the game?!? We’re looking for new music to be included on the new Community Radio station Growl FM, when the expansion comes to Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty !”, as the official website reads.

All competition details and rules can be found by visiting This page. In short, you will need to compose a song of any genre or style, singer or instrument, with a duration of two to three minutes, and submit it to the development team for participation in the selection.

Twelve to fifteen pieces will be chosen to compose the radio programs: winners will receive a cash prize of $3,000, a series of Cyberpunk 2077 branded products and an iZotope Elements Suite program.

See also  Some are already playing alpha and the reviews are positive, according to Jason Schreyer - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Gotham Knights, 30 fps on PS5 and Xbox? For the developer it is a string error S – Nerd4.life

October 16, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Could Divide More, ‘Unknown Entities’ Won’t Work – Nerd4.life

October 15, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Video showing the game with GeForce RTX 4090 and mod “next gen” – Nerd4.life

October 15, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

At the end of October, big rain is possible again! THE BRIDGE OF ALL SAINTS WE FIND THE COURSE TO THE »ILMETEO.it

October 16, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

All waivers for those under 36

October 16, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Stefania Sandrelli, after a great career farewell has arrived: the dramatic announcement

October 16, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Psychosis breaks out, experts explain how to recognize it and what to do if you are bitten »ILMETEO.it

October 16, 2022 Karen Hines