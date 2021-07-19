Ukrainian Mining Farm Was Actually Collecting FUT Cards Not Cryptocurrency – Nerd4.life

A few days ago, we told you about one mining farm Illegal it was closed in Ukraine. This place became famous because it contained up to 3800 PS4An uncommon and practical device for mining cryptocurrency. A few days later, the local police discovered that, in fact, Sony consoles were not used to find digital currencies, but to create equally valuable things: FIFA 21 accounts filled with FUT Cards.

As it was assumed on the day this mining farm was discovered, PS4s are not perfect devices, but they have enough computational power to be used to mine Ethereum or other cryptocurrencies. The problem, in the case, is represented by consumption And after the insane consumption of electricity (more than $200,000 in stolen bills), the police found the factory illegal.

Except that the investigation came to a different conclusion than expected: PS4 was actually playing FIFA 21 and collecting FUT cards through it. bot, so as to resell accounts on the Internet for several tens of euros.

Activity profitableObviously, especially if at the end of the month you don’t have to pay your electricity bill to create those accounts.