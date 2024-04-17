Google Maps is increasingly complete but the new functionality is not available to everyone

Google has announced new features for Google Maps that simplify life for those who drive an electric car: in fact, the popular navigation app will also show charging points and offer specific trip planning functions including stopping to charge.

The novelty is likely to be welcome because it avoids having to leave Google Maps to switch to other apps, or having to manually enter the destination for a charging point you want to reach — when it doesn't match an existing point of interest.

It's probably not one of those things that changes your life but it's definitely something new that makes Google Maps more complete and practical, in this case for those people who have already completed the transition from combustion engine to electric motor.

One of the new features in Google Maps includes displaying nearby charging stations directly on the car's map, with Real-time information on availability Of the sockets and charging speed.

Therefore, charging stations can be reviewed like anything else on Google Maps. This way, you will also have additional information to choose where to stop for charging, and perhaps try to understand whether a long waiting time is common, or whether the services in the surrounding area are of quality or not.

This update will be available globally in the coming weeks, initially for Google-integrated vehicles, such as those made by Volvo, Polestar, and GMC.

Integrating Google into the car allows you to do something more: for example, Google Maps can monitor the battery charge level and automatically suggest stopping, thus improving times.

It is supposed to later become available on smartphones as well, but there is no official information about this.