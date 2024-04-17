Samsung Galaxy M55, will debut in Europe soon but will it arrive in Italy?

It seems that the Samsung Galaxy M55, a mid-range smartphone that was presented in Brazil at the end of last month, will arrive in Europe: colleagues from Galaxy Club They noticed that both the Polish and Portuguese websites of the South Korean giant have placed a dedicated product page online. The page reveals all the detailed technical specifications of the device, confirming what was known since the official launch:
- an offer: Super AMOLED Plus 6,7 inches FHD+ 1080×2400, fino 120 Hz, 1.000nit max
- Mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 first generation
- memory:
- 8 GB in RAM
- – 256 GB internal memory, expandable via microSD card up to 1 TB
- Connection: Dual SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C 2.0, NFC, GPS
- My voice: Stereo, Dolby Atmos, Audio Focus
- safety: Samsung Knox Vault, in-display fingerprint sensor
- OS: Android 14 with One UI 6.1 interface
- Updates: 4 major updates, 5 years of security patches
- Cameras:
- Front: 50 MP, f/2,4, FF
- after me:
- 50 MP primary, f/1.8, OIS
- 8 MP ultra wide angle, f/2.2
- 2 MP macro, f/2,4
- 4K video at 30 fps
- Drums: 5,000 mAh with 45W Super Fast Charging 2.0
- Dimensions and weight: 163,9 x 76,5 x 7,8 mm per 180 grams
- Colors: Dark blue and light green
Of course, the exact details of marketing on the Old Continent remain a mystery. In other words: we don't know exactly when it will be available, nor in which countries. However, it is necessary to note that Italy's potential is weak: its immediate predecessors had already reached Europe, But never official in Italy. It's a shame, because the smartphone is a valid contender at the low end, although one could argue that it's already crowded enough (also thanks to Samsung itself) as it is, without needing more interference. However, a Snapdragon chip instead of an Exynos is always a bit tempting. Anyway, let's wait for more official communications.
(Updated 12 April 2024 at 3.45pm)
