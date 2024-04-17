Samsung Galaxy M55, will debut in Europe soon but will it arrive in Italy?

It seems that the Samsung Galaxy M55, a mid-range smartphone that was presented in Brazil at the end of last month, will arrive in Europe: colleagues from Galaxy Club They noticed that both the Polish and Portuguese websites of the South Korean giant have placed a dedicated product page online. The page reveals all the detailed technical specifications of the device, confirming what was known since the official launch:

Of course, the exact details of marketing on the Old Continent remain a mystery. In other words: we don't know exactly when it will be available, nor in which countries. However, it is necessary to note that Italy's potential is weak: its immediate predecessors had already reached Europe, But never official in Italy. It's a shame, because the smartphone is a valid contender at the low end, although one could argue that it's already crowded enough (also thanks to Samsung itself) as it is, without needing more interference. However, a Snapdragon chip instead of an Exynos is always a bit tempting. Anyway, let's wait for more official communications.