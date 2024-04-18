AltStore PAL, the first third-party app store available on iPhone

Altstore pal And now Available on iPhone: It comes down to it Third-party Primo app store For iOS devices and already includes two free apps: the Delta emulator and Clip, a clipboard manager previously banned by Apple.

A while ago we talked about Delta, an emulator for the Nintendo console NES, SNES, Nintendo 64, Game Boy, Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DSwhich can be downloaded directly from the App Store outside Europe.

In Europe, in fact, it is possible to obtain Delta and Clip only through AltStore PAL, and to install the respective store you must Visit the official website And subscribe Subscription starting from just €1.83 per year.

However, it is also possible to choose A Free methodwhich in this case involves using a Mac or PC to install the relevant version of AltStore.