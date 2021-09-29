References Isola Bio food: Here are the products referred to

A rather significant brand has had to contend with a series of food recalls that are inherent in their products. All details of the case

Provisions related to foods They are always consistent and accurate. At the slightest suspicion, all necessary investigations are carried out, which often leads to this call food.

In the last period they have increased significantly, which indicates how Ministry of Health You don’t want to leave anything to chance in terms of protecting citizens.

This time the ruling is not about a specific series of supermarkets, but a Distribution brandWhich supplies its products at different points of sale.

Nutritional references: This is the series included in the measures

It is located around Bio . Island, which, as its name suggests, specializes in the production and sorting of files Organic Products. There are many references to the well-known brand, including Soy cream 200 mFor, the product is marketed under the name Abafoods SRL Lot L: 201203 ends December 3, 2021. Motivation A cautionary reminder is that there are traces of ethylene oxide in one of the ingredients (guar gum).

The other reference relates to MANDOLA 250 ML, production batches 210220 and 210326. The reason for the decision is the same as above. remain about it, and Roasted almonds 1 literCoupons 210206 and 210401 with expiration dates respectively February 6, 2022 and April 1, 2022.

Along the same lines, the Ministry of Health Withdrawal is also ordered to Coconut Supreme 1 liter. There are several pieces included, namely: 201210, 210213, 210223, 210316, 210322. But it doesn’t end there. Forced removal of Coconut cream 200 ml, batches 201204, 210227, 210,305 and batches of Sugar Free Coconut Juice 201123, 201209, 210215, 210222, 210329, 210330.

It wasn’t better for him Cocoa Oats 1 Liter Lot 210,323 expires on March 23, 2022. In short, a brief report on the products, all pulled for the same reason. However, at the same time, we should not get caught up in excessive panic.

Only and exclusively the mentioned pieces are to be avoidedFor others, there are no problems. So if you come across the listed products, you just have to read the batch number to avoid any kind of complication.