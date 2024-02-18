Golden and with the American flag: Trump presents his sneakers, which are already unavailable

Donald Trump On Saturday, February 17, it surprised everyone again by presenting its brand's first sneakers to the public.

The 45th President of the United States, who is running for the 60th presidential election in the nation's history scheduled for Tuesday, November 5, 2024, showed off his sneakers from the stage at a crowded “Sneaker Con”. Fans of the field organized at the Philadelphia Convention Center. The release of the new presidential sneakers took place without any warning at a particularly important meeting internationally, as the event was limited by the organizers. “Great show Sneakers on earth” . The tycoon's supporters were also in the audience: some “MAGA” members applauded the former US president for a long time and held placards with the words. “Sneakerheads love Trump”.

There are three models of sneakers that are part of the limited edition collection, which retail for $199 to $399 per pair. Cheap ones “T Red Wave”Or the “Red Wave T”, a red laceless sneaker with an American flag on the back, and “POTUS 45”A white version of the same model, both retail for $199.

Very expensive, as well as very flashy “Never Give Up on the High Top Sneaker”: “Never Surrender” is a shiny gold high-top with a capital “T” on the ankle wrap, reminiscent of the American flag's last name, “Tycoon.” and a white and red sole. The model, which quickly sold out, was put up on a new web portal, along with two other examples of the presidential sneakers, where Trump's signature “Victory74” perfume can be found for $99 a piece.

The site, “gettrumpsneakers.com,” has distanced itself, saying it had no connection to the Trump campaign, despite employees promoting its sales in some of its online posts. Made in just 1000 examples, the shoes are offered “A true collector's item: as bold, golden and durable as President Trump. Never Surrender is your rallying cry in shoe form. Lace them up and come out ready to win.”