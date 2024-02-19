February 19, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Temperature Weather – Temperatures are lower since the start of the week but not everywhere, news for everyone at the weekend. Maps « 3B Weather

Temperature Weather – Temperatures are lower since the start of the week but not everywhere, news for everyone at the weekend. Maps « 3B Weather

Noah French February 19, 2024 2 min read
Time to study
1 minute, 35 seconds
The temperature has been dropping since Monday
The temperature has been dropping since Monday

A subtropical anticyclone It continues to bring above average temperatures not only for Italy, but for most of the countryCentral Western Europe. Without a general replacement of the air mass, we cannot return to the mean, but the models give us more than a signal of change, and have now confirmed that it will gradually bring us back to the mean. First down It was already expected At the beginning of the week By Cold air front (not very cold, let alone) it flows down the peninsula. Immediately after Streams flow from four South And they will expect the arrival of one Deep Atlantic trench This will lead to fresh reduction from northern and western regions. Generally, we should all be back on average by the end of the week and early next week. But in the meantime Let's look at some value For the next few days:

Temperatures are Tuesday: Minimum temperatures drop slightly in central and north but frosts are not expected except occasionally in the plains. In the northeast, the maximum increases slightly in Emilia Romagna, Campania. Elsewhere the values ​​fall within the mean.

Maximum temperature on Tuesday
Maximum temperature on Tuesday

Temperature on Wednesday: Minimum temperatures drop slightly further in central and northern areas, although frosts may be weak in the Po Valley. High, average only south with Sicily.

Maximum temperature on Wednesday
Maximum temperature on Wednesday

Temperature Thursday: Minimums increase in the center and north, maximums in the northwest and generally decrease in the north, they are above average and generally milder in the rest of the peninsula. A slight decrease is expected only in Campania.

See also  Toninelli: "Received a civil summons from Berlusconi, he asks me 200 thousand euros". Kedini: "He is the one who sued the former Prime Minister"
Maximum temperature on Thursday
Maximum temperature on Thursday

Temperature Friday: minimum yet generally above average everywhere. Maximums still fall above average over the central Tyrrhenian Sea and Sardinia.

Maximum temperature on Friday
Maximum temperature on Friday

Next days: Average incremental return across all regions on Sunday or beginning of week.

The concentration of pollutants in your area will vary depending on current and forecasted weather conditions. To find out the pollution rate, check our air quality maps, always updated >> Air Quality.

Follow @3BMeteo on Twitter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Golden and with the American flag: Trump presents his sneakers, which are already unavailable

February 18, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

Bridge over the Strait, a report on communications with the United States by WikiLeaks

February 18, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

“The future is called the United States of Europe”: meeting of the Benigno Saccagnini Association

February 18, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Temperature Weather – Temperatures are lower since the start of the week but not everywhere, news for everyone at the weekend. Maps « 3B Weather

February 19, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

Italian homes in the eyes of the European Union: the green madness will cost up to 55 thousand euros per family

February 19, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Living on Mars? NASA is looking for volunteers for a one-year mission simulation

February 19, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

“First he called me and then left”: Allegri, in Turin they don't talk about anything else

February 19, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt