One Piece 1063: Class Advancement

Chapter 1063: My Only Family

In the cover we see cracking frozen e brûlée cry when you say that pudding She was kidnapped.

Luffy, Chopper and Bonney change clothes thanks to the Vegapunk machine. Now they are dressed in futuristic clothes. Jinbe wears Hawaiian-style clothes.

Group meets KumaA robotic policeman in uniform. He is different from a real bear, he wears round sunglasses and has robotic shoulders.

Kuma attacks them and Luffy responds, but Bonnie stops him.

Bonnie says Bear is her real father and only family. A picture of a teddy bear is shown holding a baby bonnie in his arms.

There is no news about Zoro’s group in class.

in another place, black bird ambush Law Navy. I’m with him BurgessAnd the Van AugerAnd the Doc S And the more powerfulAnd they all have devil fruit.

Burgess owns Ricky Ricky (ricky this means dutyAnd the Energy), giving it supernatural power.

Van Auger owns Wabo and Abu (Japanese pronunciation of the English word WarpAnd the curvature/distortion), which allows him to move people.

Doc S owns it Chico Chico (Japanese pronunciation of the English word illnessAnd the illness), which allows it to infect people with diseases.

more powerful owns it Uma Uma Legendary Zoo, Pegasus Model.

Law escapes to a nearby island, but Van Auger transports Burgess there, who throws an entire mountain in his face.

Doc Q arrives riding Stronger, followed by Blackbeard. Doc Q tries to turn Law into a woman, but Law counters her power with Haki.

The law states that strong haki can negate the powers of the fruit, and he says he learned a lot from fighting against Kaido and Big Mom.

Blackbeard appears before him. He was wondering which of the three captains who left Wano Country would he encounter first.

On the last page, the two are ready for battle.

Blackbeard: “Kaido should have one…so I’ll take your way with a pony griff!”

Law: I’m ready! The winner will get it all!!! “

No rest next week

piece It is a manga written and drawn by Eiichirō Odaserialized in the Japanese magazine Sheisha Weekly Shōnen Jump From July 19, 1997. The publishing house also periodically collects chapters in tankōbon volumes, the first of which was published on December 24. The Italian edition was edited by Star Comics, which began publishing in books corresponding to the Japanese volumes on July 1, 2001.

The story follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a boy whose body acquired the properties of rubber after inadvertently eating the Gomu Gomu Devil Fruit. Gathering the crew around, Luffy explores the Grand Line in search of the legendary One Piece treasure and pursues the dream of becoming the new Pirate King.

One Piece has been adapted into an anime television series, produced by Toei Animation It aired in Japan on Fuji TV from 20 October 1999. The Italian version was published by Merak Film and aired on Italia 1 from 5 November 2001 and then continued on Italia 2 in 2012; Initially titled Boarding!Several naming changes have been made to the series over the seasons, in order to stabilize the original piece.

Toei Animation has also produced 11 TV specials, 13 anime films, 2 3D short films, ONA and OAV. Several companies have pulled in merchandise of various genres, such as soundtracks, video games, and games.

One Piece has enjoyed extraordinary success. Several volumes of manga broke sales and records for initial run in Japan. With a circulation of three hundred million copies as of 2014, Action is the best-selling manga in the world. On June 15, 2015, it also entered the Guinness Book of Records as a single-author comic series with the most copies published: over 320 million.