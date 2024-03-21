Alfio Bottaro no longer knows how to say it: “You can't stand it” | Hate revealed in no uncertain terms

Not everyone can appreciate the comedy of Alfio Bottaro, but there are those who cannot stand it anymore. His words say it all.

Alfio Botaro He is one of the protagonists of “It's Always Midday”, the program hosted by Antonella Clerici and who in each episode presents generic recipes that they can recreate comfortably from home. Unlike the other people on the show's cast, who are mostly chefs or culinary experts, It has nothing to do with the world of cooking.

In fact, he was included in the show's cast With the aim of entertaining those who follow it from home Born in'artist From transmission of infection.

Despite that It seems that not everyone is able to appreciate Alfio's way of entertaining people. In fact, he is often criticized by the show's followers.

But no one thought anyone would do it I even went so far as to no longer tolerate his presence in “It's Always Midday.”. Unfortunately, this person's words are very clear in this regard.

Curtains: Alfio Botaro and Antonella Clerici

It can happen that people don't like you, too because of that It is impossible to be loved by anyone. However, this time it seems that Alfio Botaro has crossed the line with his way of pranking.

It seems that the straw that broke the camel's back and that started the comment was A The curtain between Alfio Bottaro and Antonella Clerici. Alfio appeared in Antonella Clerici's studio with Huge factory by Antonella Clerici from Vittorio GarroneAnd his partner as well as a very dear friend of Alfio Bottaro. Despite the tenderness of that moment, there are those who cannot appreciate it.

According to some, there are too many

Unlike many other skits that see Alfio Bottaro disguised in thousands of ways, this one he performed with Antonella Clerici It was really touching.

However, there were those who did not appreciate it. One Instagram user commented on the entire story in disbelief Alfio Bottaro is an insufferable person, intrusive and unnecessary for transmission. These were his words: “I would like to know why Alfio is on the show, he can't stand it, he's always eating and he's very fussy, I don't see the need for it.“There's a lot of venom in so few sentences.