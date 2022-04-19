Gf Vip 6, Manuel’s father and brother stopped following Lulu Selassié

After Manuel Portuzzo’s fatheras well as his brother Kevin stop following Lulu Selassie. Couple lovers born in residence subordinate Gf Vip 6 I noticed that in the past Kevin Unfollow princess profile on Instagram. but, this is not every thing. brother Manuel He recently posted a photo story with his ex-girlfriend Manuel. Then she posted on her profile Instagram The image in question:

social movements Clarissa Selassie And lulu. The former girls also stopped following Franco. Moreover, during the live broadcast, those who asked for explanations, Clarissa replied:

I follow a few people, but they are good.

Manuel And luluHowever, it seems that they want to silence the rumors about their supposed crisis. They exchanged romantic messages on Twitter after spending the Easter holidays together in Naples.

Heroes of the latest version of Gf Vip 6Despite the family misunderstanding, they always seem to be very attached and happy to enjoy their birth love under the cameras. The two finished their experience at residenceThey decide to go and live together to spend as much time as possible in each other’s company.