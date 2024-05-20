Throwing stones at trains on the Milan-Lecco line between Argore and Garnate: cancellations and delays

Railway line Milan-Lecco suffered Cancellation e Delays A few days later on Monday morning 20 May 2024 trains They suffered launch of some Stones in between Argor e Garnet.
Stones on trains, track stopped
The Milan-Lecco line, along with trains, was hit by a train strike on the morning of Monday, May 20. Slowed down or cancelled.
According to RFI report, there was a temporary blockade due to some people on the tracks. Throwing stones at convoys.
In a note, the Italian railway network announced the suspension of trains between Argore and Garnate in the affected area.
Train cancellations and delays
Several trains have been canceled and others are running with delays 70 minutes to two hoursMore than 15 regional convoys are involved.
The canceled trains include 24818 Porta Garibaldi-Lecco, 24827 Lecco-Porta Garibaldi and 25821 Porta Garibaldi-Ponte San Pietro.
The police intervened
The intervention of the Railway Police is also necessary to bring everything back to normal.
They arrived at the site Police men This allowed the removal of lanes occupied by unauthorized persons. Thus, the traffic is smooth within few hours.
But the temporary suspension will certainly have repercussions throughout the day, with numerous convoys running heavily behind schedule.
