Gasperini criticizes Inter: “Atalanta won with organized scores. In Italy, whoever wins struggles…” | Primapagina

Winning the European League with her Atalanta This was the opportunity Gian Piero Gasperini To remove some gravel from your shoes. In praising Atalanta’s greatest advantage, which is to make profits from year to year and obtain extraordinary results, he emphasized, however, the economic difficulties of other realities. Without explicitly mentioning it and without naming it at all, but the signal is clear, the Bergamo coach presents the club’s situation del inter Who he coached for a short period in 2011.

the job Speaking at the press conference, Gasperini confirmed what is happening at Inter in recent days: “This club has always grown in results and He did this by keeping the accounts in order unlike what often happens in Europe and Italy. We are seeing that these days as well (Referring to the Chang-Oktree case). “This is not the case and it is unusual.”



In the face of superalloys – Gasperini then continued, recalling how the story of the Goddess is a rare fairy tale in a world like football where talk of Premier Leagues is increasing: “It was a haunted cup, winning it over Atalanta is one of those very rare fairy tales that comes along every now and then, it’s something that gives you confidence. Despite those who talk about the Premier League, we showed it.” “You can win with ideas.”