May 23, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Gasperini criticizes Inter: “Atalanta won with organized scores. In Italy, whoever wins struggles…” | Primapagina

Gasperini criticizes Inter: “Atalanta won with organized scores. In Italy, whoever wins struggles…” | Primapagina

Mirabelle Hunt May 23, 2024 2 min read

Winning the European League with her Atalanta This was the opportunity Gian Piero Gasperini To remove some gravel from your shoes. In praising Atalanta’s greatest advantage, which is to make profits from year to year and obtain extraordinary results, he emphasized, however, the economic difficulties of other realities. Without explicitly mentioning it and without naming it at all, but the signal is clear, the Bergamo coach presents the club’s situation del inter Who he coached for a short period in 2011.

the job Speaking at the press conference, Gasperini confirmed what is happening at Inter in recent days: This club has always grown in results and He did this by keeping the accounts in order unlike what often happens in Europe and Italy. We are seeing that these days as well (Referring to the Chang-Oktree case). “This is not the case and it is unusual.”


In the face of superalloys – Gasperini then continued, recalling how the story of the Goddess is a rare fairy tale in a world like football where talk of Premier Leagues is increasing: “It was a haunted cup, winning it over Atalanta is one of those very rare fairy tales that comes along every now and then, it’s something that gives you confidence. Despite those who talk about the Premier League, we showed it.” “You can win with ideas.”

See also  England lost even after the match: Di Giovanni's very harsh comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Atalanta wins the Europa League, here’s who will go to the Champions League: What Roma needs. What would happen if Fiorentina won the Conference League?

May 23, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Not even Pogacar saves the self-harming Jiro

May 22, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Thiago Motta, details at half-time and “Thank you for everything”: It will be Juventus

May 21, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

Gasperini criticizes Inter: “Atalanta won with organized scores. In Italy, whoever wins struggles…” | Primapagina

May 23, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed: Exclusive Concept – News and Previews

May 23, 2024 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Miley show, crowd chants against Kirchner and Sanchez – final hour

May 23, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

“Let’s double the number of senators for life.” Massive action by the Left against the post of Prime Minister

May 23, 2024 Noah French