24 Hours of Le Mans Live, Ferrari’s Chase for the Crown | Live broadcast

22 hours to go

—

As always happens at Le Mans, the weather proved unpredictable and led to a revolution in the classification due to strategic choices. The No. 83 and No. 50 Ferraris chose not to pit for wet tires and found themselves at the top of the standings, while the two cars that did pit again pitted for soft tyres, losing a significant amount of time. Here are the current top 10:

​Ferrari N.50 (Nielsen-Molina-Foco) Ferrari No. 83 (Kill Ye Schwartzman) Porsche Gota N.12 (Stevens-Ilott-NATO) Porsche N.5 (Mackwicki-Kristensen-Campbell) Lamborghini N.19 (Caldarelli-Grogian-Cairoli) Lamborghini N.63 (Murtara-Kvyat-Bortolotti) Porsche N.6 (L.Vanthoor-Lotterer-Estre) Porsche Gota N.38 (Hanson-Rasmussen-Button) Alps N.35 (Melesie-Habsburg-Chatain) Cadillac N.3 (Bordis van der Zande Dixon)

In the LM2 class, the reigning Inter Europol champion leads with the #34 (Smiechowski-Lomko-Novalak), while in the GT3 class the #66 Ferrari from JMW Motorsport (Petrobelli-Yoluc-Ten Voorde) leads. The fifth was BMW No. 46, which Ahmed Al Harthy recently rode, while Valentino Rossi’s turn has not yet come.

​