Atalanta wins the Europa League, here’s who will go to the Champions League: What Roma needs. What would happen if Fiorentina won the Conference League?

successAtalanta in European League It makes the scenario of six Italian teams in the following scenario tangible Champions League. Five have already qualified, and the sixth will be there Rome Which will have to wait at least until next Sunday. The condition now is that Atalanta does not finish the tournament in the top four.

How many Italian teams are in the Champions League?

At the moment there are 5 teams qualified for the Champions League. Inter will advance to the first division, Juventus and Atalanta to the second, Milan to the second or third, and Bologna to the fourth. Atalanta have already qualified from the tournament, certain to finish in the top five anyway, but they now also rightfully qualify as the defending Europa League champions. The mechanism is simple: next year Italy will get an additional place in the Champions League thanks to the best seasonal classification. This place will be added at the end of each competition, after determining the fate of each team.

Normally, Italy has 4 places in the Champions League. If a team wins the Champions League or Europa League but finishes the season in the top four, it does not free up a place. However, if he finishes fifth or lower, he will automatically be added to the pool of qualifying teams. This applies to Atalanta: if they finish in the top four, they will not free up a place, but if they finish in fifth place or worse, they will be added to the top 4 teams qualifying from the tournament. Only at this point does Italy’s extra place come into play: if there are only 4 qualifiers, the extra place goes to 5th place in the championship. If 5 players qualify (4 plus Atalanta as Europa League holders), the additional place goes to 6th place.

What Roma needs to go to the Champions League

Therefore, Atalanta’s victory over Bayer Leverkusen keeps the sixth-placed Roma team in the competition. De Rossi’s team cannot finish fifth or seventh: their match at Empoli on the final day will be irrelevant. If until today Roma were rooting for Atalanta, now they will have to root for them. At the same time, he will have to support Juventus, his historical rival, and Bologna.

Juventus and Bologna are in third place with two points, ahead of Atalanta. Genoa vs. Bologna matches will be held on Friday, Juventus vs. Monza on Saturday, and Atalanta vs. Torino on Sunday. On June 2nd, the recovery match will be played between Atalanta and Fiorentina.

Roma can qualify on Sunday if:

– Bologna and Juventus win, Atalanta does not win. In this case, the Nerazzurri fell to -4, and the recovery still had to be played

– Juventus wins or draws, Bologna draws, Atalanta loses: In this case Atalanta is -3 up from fourth place, and could reach Bologna at 69 but lost both head-to-head matches, and would finish fifth even in one match, tied at 69 with Juventus and Bologna (Bologna 8 points, Juventus 4 points, Atalanta 2).

On the other hand, Atalanta beats Juventus by overall goal difference in the event of a draw between the two teams.

How many Italians are in the Europa League?

the Rome If he is not in the Champions League, he will play in the Europa League.

the Lazio They can’t finish 6th, they will finish behind Roma: they are one point away from 7th and the Europa League, 6 points ahead of Fiorentina but with unfavorable direct comparisons. They can finish eighth if they lose to Sassuolo and Fiorentina wins in Cagliari and then in Bergamo in stoppage time on June 2.

Fiorentina qualifies for the Europa League if it wins the Conference League: the final against Olympiacos in Athens on May 29. Otherwise, it will return to the conference in eighth place.

If Fiorentina wins the Conference League

What would happen if Fiorentina won the Conference League? Automatically qualifies for the Europa League. The fate of Torino and Napoli, currently ranked ninth and tenth in the standings, will also depend on the Viola result.

If Fiorentina wins the Conference League and Atalanta does not finish in the top four, Italy will have the top 6 teams in the Champions League, two more in the Europa League (7th Lazio and defending conference champions Fiorentina) and one in the Conference League.

If instead Fiorentina wins the conference league but Atalanta If they finish the season in the top four, Italy will have 5 places in the Champions League and 3 in the Europa League: Roma and Lazio plus Fiorentina, the cup holders. The ninth will go to the conference league. Obviously all of this applies if Fiorentina don’t finish seventh in the tournament, a possibility we saw still exists.

If Fiorentina does not win the Conference League, and Atalanta vacates sixth place in the Champions League, we will have: Roma in the Champions League, seventh in the Europa League (Lazio), and eighth in the Conference League (Fiorentina, Napoli or Torino). .

If Fiorentina does not win the conference, and Atalanta does not leave sixth place in the Champions League, we will have: 5 Italians in the Champions League, two in the Europa League (Roma and Lazio), plus 8th in the Conference League (Fiorentina, Napoli or Torino).