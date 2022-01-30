January 30, 2022

Fuorulti runs until mid-February. Discounts on game consoles, smartphones, TVs and technology

Gerald Bax January 30, 2022 2 min read

Unieuro offers never end! for this occasion Fuorimo promotion extended until mid-February, with many new offerings on consoles, video games, smartphones, smart TVs and technology being added to those already available.

So you can take advantage of these Unieuro offers until February 13, 2022, while stocks last. And you’ll be able to do that too Online at this address, which at all points of sale in Italy.

Let’s get acquainted with the most interesting of them.

Advance console and video games

  • Nintendo Switch 2019 + Pokemon game of your choice at 339.99€
  • Nintendo Switch Lite + a Pokémon game of your choice for €259.99
  • Pokémon Shining Diamond for €49.99
  • Pokémon Shining Pearl for 49.99€
  • Pokemon Spada and 49.99 euros
  • Pokemon Skudo 49.99 €
  • New Pokemon Snap 49.99 €

Smartphone Offers

  • Apple iPhone 13256GB 949 €
  • Apple iPhone 12128GB a 799 €
  • ASUS Zenfone 8 a 619 €
  • Huawei Nova 9 a 449 €
  • Huawei Nova 8i a 229 €
  • Motorola Edge 20 A 359 euros
  • OPPO Find X3 Lite a 329 €
  • OPPO A94 a 299 €
  • OPPO A74 A 219 €
  • OPPO A54s a 189 €
  • Realme GT Neo 2 at 479 euros
  • Realme 8i at 179 euros
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 a 699 €
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE a 669 €
  • Samsung Galaxy A22 a 179 €
  • Samsung Galaxy A02s a 119 €
  • Xiaomi 11T Pro 599 €
  • Xiaomi 11 Lite a 349 €

Smart TV Offers

  • LG OLED C1 65 a 1,999 euros
  • LG OLED A1 77 at €2499
  • LG OLED A1 65 A 1699 €
  • LG OLED A1 48 8 a ​​899 €
  • LG NanoCell NANO75 75 at €1199
  • LG NanoCell NANO75 55 at €699
  • LG NanoCell NANO91 55 at €849
  • Samsung QLED Q70 75 a 1.699 €
  • Samsung QLED TV Q70 65 a €999
  • Samsung QLED TV Q70 55 a 799 €
  • Samsung QLED TV Q60 65 a 949 €
  • Samsung QLED TV Q80 50 a 849 €
  • Sony OLED A9 48 € 1,299

These are just some of the Unieuro del Fuorimo offers, valid until February 13, 2022. You can consult them all at this address.

source: Unieuro


