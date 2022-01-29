January 29, 2022

The gameplay video shows Morne Castle, with amazing battles - Nerd4.life

January 29, 2022

Game Informer, as part of your coverage job for elden ring, share a 4 minute gameplay video By Elden Ring, RPG Like Spirits from Hidetaka Miyazaki and From Software. The video shows us exploring Castillo Morne. You can watch the video above.

the Video description It reads: “The Elden Ring features many small dungeons like caves and catacombs to explore along with giant sprawling environments like Stormveil Castle. Morne Castle, located south of Limgrave on the Weeping Peninsula, is a place where horror abounds. Fantasy creatures from Leonin And other surprises await players who dare to get close.”

the Detective game reporter writes Also “While this area falls under the rank of mini dungeons, it is much larger than any sub-show I’ve been through during the 10 hours of play, with different challenges and checkpoints inside.”

the Video on the Elden ring Shows access to Morne Castle and part of the exploration. We will be able to find different rooms inside the building, decorated and full of things. It’s a classic medieval castle, judging by what we see, but there’s also a beach, where the character must face an aggressive human-like monster with a lion-like appearance.

Elden Ring includes many different items Baby in the dungeon, of the smallest consists of a few corridors and rooms, even areas that are not huge but still huge, like this castle. Tell us, what do you think of the gameplay?

According to FromSoftware, the Elden Ring will be easier to get to: Will it be the first person-like spirits for “everyone”?

