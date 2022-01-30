January 30, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Videogiochi.com

Playstation Plus, additional free game in February 2022: Announcement

Gerald Bax January 30, 2022 2 min read

Playstation Plus surprises all subscribers with another game in February 2022, here’s the title and what kind of choice Sony made.

It’s PlayStation Plus It is undoubtedly among the most subscribed worldwide for gamers. It is actually the primary type of service for all those who own a PS4 or PS5, because only by subscribing to this type of offer can you unlock the full potential of the console and also get a long series of benefits that I otherwise wouldn’t have been able to get. Some are very basic.

Playstation Plus, additional free game in February 2022: Announcement

Only those who have an active account can videogiocare online With friends and other players. So you can get the most out of your games, especially free games, which abound in this period. With Playstation Plus, you can then get some storage space in a file clouds For your own saves, which can therefore be saved safely and not overburden the internal memory of the console. Then there is the possibility to get exclusive store discounts, special packages e Awards Other players cannot get it. In addition to what is known and required and much talked about games of the month.

Read also -> Xbox Game Pass changes the rules: News about raises and refunds

PlayStation Plus, a bonus game for February 2022

Playstation Store
Playstation Store

The February 2022 games have already been announced And for the truth, not everyone was impressed with the titles picked for this month by Playstation, actually. The majority of users, as seen on social media, appear to be completely unsatisfied with this month. Perhaps that is why Playstation decided to add another free video game to Playstation Plus games in February 2022.

See also  Team play should be fun, not obsession for 343 - Nerd4.life

Read also -> Ghost Recon Frontline disappoints everyone: “But it’s the Warzone version!” – Video

Like the open world video game The Last of Us, there is however. Unfortunately for all our readers, the add-on game is for Only for subscribers who live in Asia. The title in question is dragon crown proA re-release of the popular RPG that was released on PS4. The title is about to be given to all Playstation Plus subscribers in February 2022 who reside in a country in Asia.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Attenzione a BRATA il virus che ci deruba e poi resetta lo smartphone è il nuovo pericolo

January 29, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Xbox Studios, Activision e Bethesda quanto sono grandi? Le proporzioni in un grafico

January 29, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

The gameplay video shows Morne Castle, with amazing battles – Nerd4.life

January 29, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Patagonia, Italian mountaineer ‘Cora’ Pesci blocked Cerro Torre and seriously injured: ‘Searchs stopped’

January 30, 2022 Samson Paul
1 min read

Sergio Materella was re-elected President of the Republic with 759 votes

January 30, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Revenue Agency, Incoming Messages: Whom It May Concern

January 30, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

«Ho perso un bimbo e rischiato di morire, i miei due figli sono un miracolo»

January 30, 2022 Lorelei Reese