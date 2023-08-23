August 23, 2023

Funko POP Yourself: You can now create and purchase your own custom character online (but only in the USA)

The password is funkopop everyonewith the popular manufacturer of legendary characters launching the online service funko pop yourself, Software that allows anyone to create and purchase a personal avatar.

The excitement and satisfaction of seeing a Funko POP in your image and likeness can be experienced for only $30 and an Internet connection to access funko.com, even if figure shipments are currently only available within the USA.

It was initially made available in some physical outlets in the US by Everett, and is now the software Funko POP Yourself is for all the fans who can’t wait for Funkopop themselves, their friends, relatives or loved ones, with the ability to add interchangeable accessories to the figures.

“The launch on our Funko e-commerce website is the next logical step in bringing Pop! Yourself to all of our fans.”announced Dave drankPop VP! “We celebrate our fans by putting them at the center of their stories with graduations, birthdays, births and all anniversaries that can be celebrated in such a magical and creative way.”.

According to reports from Funko itself, POP Yourself has accounted for 20% of all sales per physical store since its launch in 2021, so it’s reasonable to expect the online version to become very popular in no time. In addition, the company confirms the arrival in 2024 of new collaborations with the entertainment, sports and music sectors, which will provide more customization options.

As expected, even if it is possible to funkopoppizzarsi directly onlineShipments of Funko POP Yourself are only active in the United States, though the company is also working on letting fans from other countries of the world create their own personal figures.

