From the United States to Lebanon, pro-Palestine student mobilization is spreading. Colombia begins suspension

There are several updates to the bulletin, now daily, about university students mobilizing against the Israeli attacks on Gaza. In the United States, above all, but not only. Columbia University, the epicenter of protests in America, has begun suspending students who participate in pro-Palestine demonstrations and who refuse to evacuate the campus. In response, students occupied Hamilton Halland renamed it Hind Hall in honor of Hind Rajab, A 5-year-old boy was killed by Israeli forces in January. There is, too Cornell Universityclose New Yorksimilar to colombia, Student suspensions have begun. This was announced by the President of the State University of New York, Martha Pollack. Monday evening Police made arrests on campus California Polytechnic State University It attempted to disperse pro-Palestinian demonstrators who had occupied the campus building for more than a week. The police have too About 30 demonstrators were arrested At a university North Carolina In Chapel Hill. Thirty-five people were arrested at the University of Texas. In the United States, more than 1,100 people have been arrested since the protests began the people. in CanadaStudents demonstrate on campus Ottawa.

second Joe Biden “Forcibly occupying a building on a campus is the wrong approach,” says a US Security Council spokesperson john kirby, At a press conference with a small group of journalists about the pro-Gaza protests at Columbia University in New York. The official stressed that “disrupting legitimate university activity is not compatible with the idea of ​​peaceful demonstration.” Three days ago, the Foreign Minister anthony Blinken, He said of the Beijing protests “Part of democracy”But he criticized the “silence” on the part of demonstrators at Columbia University and other universities regarding Palestinian Hamas fighters who attacked Israel on October 7. “Protests are a sign of democracy. Our citizens They declare their opinions, Their anger, whenever they think it is necessary. The Foreign Minister said that this reflects the strength of our country.

in France The police expelled a group of pro-Palestinian students who were occupying the place A department of the University of Saint-Etiennein central France, while other students from outside the Alps continue to mobilize in other cities of the country, e.g Lyon, Grenoble and DijonAfter similar protests in Paris. In Saint-Etienne, the police, in particular, evacuated the entrances to the Department of Political Studies at Jean Monnet University, at around 10.30 am, without encountering resistance from the police. Thirty student activists. The demonstrators, who police said did not cause any harm, demanded to receive a delegation to discuss with the university president about organizing a discussion on the Palestinian issue. Monday The police intervened at the Sorbonne University In Paris to expel pro-Palestinian activists who occupied the university. French Minister of Higher Education, Sylvie Retelloguaranteed by the French state “It will not cease its grants” to the Sciences Po Paris Foundation, The prestigious Parisian university that started the pro-Palestine student mobilization in France.

Hundreds of university students have been demonstrating on campus since this morning Beirut, in Lebanon, To express “solidarity with the Palestinians” and demand “an end to the Israeli attack” on the Gaza Strip. As Lebanese media reported, a demonstration took place this morning on the campus of the American University of Beirut (Aub) and in some branches of the Lebanese Public University (Lu).

Here the students present Signs askAmong other things, the leaders of the two universities boycotted a series of commercial products provided by international companies such as Hewlett-Packard, Cisco, Oracle, and Huawei. These brands are referred to as providing technology services to the “Israeli occupation.”